The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

4 Arab residents of Lod arrested after firing fireworks during Memorial Day siren

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 3, 2022 21:45

Four Arab residents of Lod were arrested by Israel Police after they fired fireworks during the siren sounded on the eve of Memorial Day on Tuesday.

Fireworks launched by Arabs in Lod during the siren on the eve of Memorial Day. (Credit: Israel Police)

The residents violently attacked the police officers who entered the home where the fireworks were launched from to arrest the perpetrators. Police will request to extend their arrest tomorrow.



Tags Police Headline
Palestinian arrested after attempting to infiltrate from Gaza to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2022 04:07 PM
2 killed in severe car accident in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2022 04:00 PM
Unemployment rate below 3% for first time since COVID began
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2022 01:55 PM
France's Macron to speak with Russia's Putin later on Tuesday
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 12:36 PM
At least 228 probable cases of child hepatitis so far - WHO
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 12:35 PM
Seven terror suspects arrested in IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police raids
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2022 11:00 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 2,209 new cases, 169 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2022 10:41 AM
Hungary will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas shipments
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 10:19 AM
Eastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline resume, Gascade data shows
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 09:38 AM
Al Shabaab group attacks African Union mission troop camp in Somalia
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 08:40 AM
Blinken holds talks with Venezuela's opposition leader Guaido
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 04:33 AM
Biden meets with parents of missing reporter on Monday
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 03:26 AM
Biden meets with parents of missing reporter on Monday
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 03:26 AM
Moscow:1,847 children among thousands transported from Ukraine to Russia
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 03:22 AM
US Vice President Harris to return to work after negative COVID test
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 12:59 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by