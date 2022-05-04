The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Independence Day: Torch lighting ceremony begins - watch

Following Remembrance Day, the annual torch lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl began on Wednesday night.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 4, 2022 20:00

Updated: MAY 4, 2022 20:07
Israeli soldiers march during the reheasals for the 74th anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem, on May 2, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel's torch-lighting ceremony celebrating Independence Day began on Wednesday evening. 

This is a developing story. 



