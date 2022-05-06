WJC President Ronald S. Lauder condemns attack in Elad

World Jewish Congress president Ronald S. Lauder condemned Thursday night's deadly terrorist attack in Elad, in which at least 3 were killed and 4 injured.

“Terror has struck at the heart of Israeli society yet again. This latest attack, which comes on the heels of Yom Ha’atzmaut [Israel Independence Day], is a stark reminder that even in times of joy the people of Israel can never afford to drop their guard," said Lauder. "To those looking on from around the world: Don’t allow yourselves to accept this as the price for residing in the world’s only Jewish State. No one should be forced to live in fear that danger lurks around the corner."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Lauder called on the international community and Arab leaders to join him in condemning the terrorist attack.