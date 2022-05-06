US asks Israel to stop settlement construction pending Biden visit

The White House has sent a message to Israel on Friday that it must refrain from approving the construction of housing units in the settlements. The Supreme Planning Council are to convene next week and announce the decision about the construction of thousands of housing units in Judea and Samaria.

The message was conveyed in talks between at least three different American parties and senior officials in Israel recently. According to one of the sources who spoke with N12, the White House even conditioned President Biden's visit to Israel next month on the fact that there will be no new announcement of construction in Judea and Samaria.

Despite this, the Supreme Planning Council will convene in the next 10 days, and an announcement to that effect is expected to come out soon.