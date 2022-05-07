IDF clashes with Palestinians in Jenin, three injured - report

During the IDFs demolition of Omar Jaradat's home in Jenin, fighting broke out, and in the exchange of fire between IDF forces and Palestinians, three Palestinians were injured, according to Palestinian media.

IDF forces demolished the house of Omar Jaradat, one of the terrorists from the Chumash attack, in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, a village west of Jenin, early Saturday morning, the reports added.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }