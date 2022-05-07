The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
N.Korea fires apparent ballistic missile off its east coast

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 7, 2022 08:21

Updated: MAY 7, 2022 08:25

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Saturday without elaborating.

The Japanese Coast Guard has made similar claims, Japan's Defense ministry claimed the projectile is a ballistic missile.

This is an ongoing story.

