113 Ukrainians come to Israel over weekend, 28,000 since start of war

113 Ukrainians came to Israel over the weekend as the war in Ukraine drags on, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

An additional 264 entered Israel as tourists.

Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feburary 24, 28,389 Ukrainians came to Israel. 351 were denied entry.