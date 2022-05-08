Omicron aid package for businesses approved by gov't

An aid package for businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic proposed by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman was approved by the government on Sunday, the ministry announced.

It includes a one-time payment that more than 100,000 businesses will be eligible for - ranging from thousands to 600,000 shekels for businesses depending on their size.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"I've always said that anyone who suffers financially from the pandemic will get backed by the government. Today we are doing that," said Liberman.

The proposal needs to pass in the Knesset.