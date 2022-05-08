US first lady Jill Biden arrives in Ukraine

The US first lady Jill Biden's motorcade arrives in Ukraine on an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Sunday to show support for its people amid Russia's invasion, visiting a school that is serving as a temporary shelter and meeting Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska.

"I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine,” Biden said.

The first lady flew to Romania and Slovakia on Friday, in order to spend Mothers Day with Ukrainian mothers and children refugees.