Israel Police release bodies of Hadera terrorists

Israel Police handed over the bodies of terrorists Ibrahim and Ayman Agbaria, Israeli citizens from Umm el-Fahm, late on Sunday night, according to Ynet. The two killed two Border Police officers in a terrorist attack in Hadera on March 27.

Walla reported that the police returned the bodies on the condition that the two funerals together not be attended by more than 100 people, no flags or signs be raised during the funeral and no processions take place.

