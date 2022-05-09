The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel Police release bodies of Hadera terrorists

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 9, 2022 04:26

Updated: MAY 9, 2022 07:31

Israel Police handed over the bodies of terrorists Ibrahim and Ayman Agbaria, Israeli citizens from Umm el-Fahm, late on Sunday night, according to Ynet.  The two killed two Border Police officers in a terrorist attack in Hadera on March 27. 

Walla reported that the police returned the bodies on the condition that the two funerals together not be attended by more than 100 people, no flags or signs be raised during the funeral and no processions take place. 

IDF conducts arrests in hometown of Elad attack terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2022 07:39 AM
EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says - FT
By REUTERS
05/09/2022 07:29 AM
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian troops in Sinai
By REUTERS
05/08/2022 11:13 PM
New York governor tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
05/08/2022 10:14 PM
Shots reported at the Tekoa settlement in Gush Etzion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2022 08:53 PM
US Senate to vote Wednesday on abortion rights bill, Schumer says
By REUTERS
05/08/2022 07:40 PM
IDF shoots suspect trying to cross the security fence near Tulkarem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2022 07:39 PM
Israeli climate law approved by Ministerial Committee for Legislation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2022 03:53 PM
Omicron aid package for businesses approved by gov't
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2022 02:04 PM
German parliament president arrives in Kyiv
By REUTERS
05/08/2022 11:55 AM
Terrorists who carried out Elad attack caught
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
05/08/2022 10:54 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 1,773 new cases, 132 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2022 10:47 AM
113 Ukrainians come to Israel over weekend, 28,000 since start of war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2022 08:18 AM
Sinn Fein secures largest number of seats in Northern Ireland parliament
By REUTERS
05/07/2022 09:14 PM
Chinese calculations on Taiwan affected by Ukraine conflict - CIA dir.
By REUTERS
05/07/2022 08:03 PM
