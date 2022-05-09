IDF soldier arrested for drug offenses escapes arrest

An IDF soldier who was arrested for drug-related offenses jumped out of the Military Police vehicle he was being transported in and escaped arrest on Sunday, according to Army Radio.

Military Police are investigating the incident and searching for the soldier.

