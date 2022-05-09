Suspected price-tag attack reported in Jisr e-Zarka

A suspected price-tag attack was reported in the town of Jisr e-Zarka on Monday morning, after graffiti was sprayed on walls and cars and 17 vehicles were vandalized, according to police.

The grafitti on the wall read "Jews wake up" next to a Star of David. Photos shared on social media reportedly from the scene showed the tires of the vehicles slashed.

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the incident.