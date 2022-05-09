29-year-old man shot in Arraba in Galilee

A 29-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds in the Arab-Israeli town of Arraba, located in the lower Galilee, on Sunday night.

Israel Police said it was opening an investigation into the incident, setting up roadblocks and canvassing teams to find the suspects.

Crime-related deaths are continuing to climb and are a source of concern for the Arab-Israeli sector.

The Abraham Accords, an NGO focused on Israeli-Arab relations, marked this man's death as the 28th so far this year in crime-related incidents. 19 of them were shot and 16 were under the age of 30.