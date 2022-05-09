COVID-19 in Israel: 2,594 new cases, 130 in serious condition

2,594 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel on Sunday out of 63,587 tests administered, the Health Ministry announced on Monday morning. The positivity rate is at 4.08%.

Of those diagnosed, 130 are in seirous condition, 65 are in critical condition, 55 are intubated and six are connected to ECMO breathing machines.

So far, 804,076 Israelis received their fourth vaccine dose, 4.4 million received their third, 6.1 million received their second and 6.7 million received their first.

The death toll stands at 10,741.