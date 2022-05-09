IDF, Israel Police foil weapon smuggling attempt near Lebanon border

IDF and Israel Police forces on Monday arrested three suspects who approached the northern border between Israel and Lebanon in a weapon smuggling attempt.

The suspects tossed a bag, containing five MP5 SMGs and M16 ammunition, near the border while being observed by the IDF. The bag was located and captured by Israeli forces following the suspects' arrest.

