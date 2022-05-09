Hamas, Palestinian factions raise alert level in Gaza strip

Hamas and other Palestinian factions in the Gaza strip have announced on Monday evening they have raised their alert level in response to the IDF launching its "Chariots of Fire" month-long training drill on Sunday.

The drill, which will simulate a multifront and multidimensional war, is the largest exercise in Israeli history.

