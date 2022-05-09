Hamas, Palestinian factions raise alert level in Gaza strip

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 9, 2022 22:38

Hamas and other Palestinian factions in the Gaza strip have announced on Monday evening they have raised their alert level in response to the IDF launching its "Chariots of Fire" month-long training drill on Sunday.

The drill, which will simulate a multifront and multidimensional war, is the largest exercise in Israeli history.

US imposes sanctions on Islamic State financial network
By REUTERS
05/09/2022 10:30 PM
UK's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of state opening of parliament
By REUTERS
05/09/2022 08:30 PM
Israelis arrested in Egypt for waving Israeli flag - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2022 08:22 PM
IDF, Israel Police foil weapon smuggling attempt near Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2022 07:30 PM
Millions of shekels found buried in Ramat Gan kindergarten playground
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2022 06:20 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 2,594 new cases, 130 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2022 10:10 AM
29-year-old man shot in Arraba in Galilee
By SARAH BEN-NUN
05/09/2022 09:20 AM
Russia is developing new-generation hypersonic missiles - Ifax
By REUTERS
05/09/2022 09:09 AM
Suspected price-tag attack reported in Jisr e-Zarka
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2022 09:01 AM
IDF soldier arrested for drug offenses escapes arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2022 08:34 AM
Police thwart crime family assassination
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2022 08:08 AM
Israel Police release bodies of Hadera terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2022 04:26 AM
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian troops in Sinai
By REUTERS
05/08/2022 11:13 PM
New York governor tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
05/08/2022 10:14 PM
Shots reported at the Tekoa settlement in Gush Etzion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2022 08:53 PM
