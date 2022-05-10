Arab home demolished in Silwan neighborhood of Jerusalem

A home belonging to an Arab family in the Silwan neighborhood of east Jerusalem was demolished by Israeli authorities on Tuesday, due to it being built without the necessary permits, according to the Ir Amim NGO.

تغطية صحفية: " قوات الاحتلال تهدم منازل عائلة الرجبي في بلدة سلوان بالقدس هذه الأثناء" pic.twitter.com/IIeQFmSFIl — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) May 10, 2022

The house was built in 2002 and housed about 30 people and five families. According to the NGO, the al-Rajabi family, which owns the house, attempted to get permits before the construction but the bureaucracy surrounding the process made it impossible.

Demolitions of Arab-owned buildings in Silwan and other parts of east Jerusalem are common, as Arabs in the city face difficulties in obtaining building permits from the municipality.