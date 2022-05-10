Israel 'not interested' in conflict with Hezbollah - Nasrallah

Israel is "not interested" in a confrontation on its northern border with Lebanon, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah claimed on Tuesday citing "diplomatic channels," Iranian media reported.

The Hezbollah leader claimed Jerusalem conveyed the message following his Quds Day speech in April, in which he stated Iran "may attack Israel directly" due to Israel's "continued aggression" against Iranian presence in the Middle East.

However, Nasrallah added that he "does not trust the words of the enemy or its prime minister" and called for his terrorist organization to remain on high alert.