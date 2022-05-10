Police: Vehicle explosion reported in Or Yehuda, no casualties

An explosion was reported in a vehicle in the Israeli city of Or Yehuda late Tuesday night, damaging the vehicle, the police said.

There were no casualties and the circumstances behind the explosion are being investigated.

