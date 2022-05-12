The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US lawmakers ask tech companies to archive evidence of potential Russian war crimes

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 12, 2022 20:48

Four Democratic lawmakers have sent letters to the CEOs of YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook-owner Meta asking them to archive content that could be used as evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, NBC reported on Thursday.

The letters were signed by the leaders of the House Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees, Carolyn Maloney and Gregory Meeks, and two subcommittee chairman, NBC reported.



US-Syria invest move aims to ensure ISIS defeat by economic stability
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 10:00 PM
US to permit some foreign investment in northern Syria without sanctions
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 09:19 PM
Top House Republican gets subpoena from US Capitol riot panel
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 08:44 PM
Five wounded as Turkey hit by rockets fired from Syria
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 08:27 PM
IDF's 'Chariots of Fire' drill finishes its first week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2022 06:20 PM
Top US diplomat Blinken to travel to NATO meeting in Germany, France
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 04:13 PM
Qatar - those responsible for killing reporter must be held accountable
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 03:05 PM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes eastern Uzbekistan region
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 01:39 PM
Biden called Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to congratulate him on election
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 05:34 AM
US draft abortion decision could implicate same-sex marriage, etc- Biden
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 03:21 AM
N. Korea officially reports COVID outbreak for the first time
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 03:07 AM
Plane with 11 on board crashes in central Cameroon
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 01:18 AM
US Justice Dept bolsters SCOTUS security ahead of abortion ruling
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 12:41 AM
US calls out Russia, China opposition to UN action on N.Korea
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 12:36 AM
Coronavirus in IDF: 245 soldiers infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2022 09:28 PM
