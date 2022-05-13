Palestinian man throws stone towards passing car, shot by security

A Palestinian youth was seriously wounded after being shot while throwing heavy stones towards vehicles early Friday morning.

The youth was throwing stones on Route 60 near the Jewish settlement of Beit El. Security forces later found a knife and Molotov cocktail in his bag.

He was transferred to hospital for medical treatment.

This is a developing story.