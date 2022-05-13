Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are pushing on to make a breakthrough in order to encircle Ukrainian forces in the area, a UK defense intelligence update noted Friday morning as the Russian invasion of Ukraine stretches into its 78th day.

Russia has been investing "significant effort" around the cities of Izium and Severdonetsk as Russian troops try to push for the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Doing this will allow Russian troops to envelop Ukrainian soldiers in the area, cutting them off from any support or reinforcement from Ukrainian forces in the West, the update noted.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 May 2022Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/7SVSQChAFe #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/vqt5MS4LR5 — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) May 13, 2022

But not all has been going well for Russian troops in the area as Ukrainian forces were able to stop Russian troops from crossing the Siverskyu Donets river, located west of Severdonetsk in the Donbas region.

This resulted in multiple Russian armored vehicles being lost, as well as at least one Battalion Tactical Group and bridging equipment, the defense intelligence update noted.

River crossings in contested areas is a very difficult and risky maneuver to attempt. According to the UK defense intelligence update, this is indicative of the amount of pressure Russian commanders are under as they struggle to make significant progress in eastern Ukraine - especially since progress has been minimal in the area following Russia's withdrawal from the Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts to focus on the East.

This is a developing story.