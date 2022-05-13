The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Elon Musk Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," he said in a tweet.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 13, 2022 12:49

Updated: MAY 13, 2022 13:03
Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Elon Musk said on Friday his $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc TWTR.N was temporarily on hold, citing pending details on spam and fake accounts.

Shares of the social media company fell 20% in premarket trading. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company had earlier this month estimated that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter.

It also said it faced several risks until the deal with Musk is closed, including whether advertisers would continue to spend on Twitter.

Musk, the world's richest man and the chief executive of Tesla Inc TSLA.O, had said that one of his priorities would be to remove "spam bots" from the platform.



