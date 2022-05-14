Police ask public for help finding missing person in Hadera

The Israel Police on Friday asked the public for assistance locating 62-year-old Mert Obkirov, who was last seen at the Keshet hostel on Ussishkin Street in Hadera, where he lives, Ynet reported.

Obkirov is described as thin with black hair. He was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information regarding Obkirov's disappearance should contact the police at 100 or the Hadera police at 04-6327444.