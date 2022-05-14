Putin to Finland: Abandoning your neutrality would be a mistake

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Saturday it would be a mistake for Helsinki to abandon its neutral status and join NATO, the Kremlin said.

Putin said there were no security threats to Finland, and the potential change in its foreign policy stance could be negative for bilateral relations.

