Wildfires break out in Golan Heights

Two wildfires broke out in the Golan Heights early Sunday morning, with 14 firefighting teams working to fight the flames.

One wildfire was reported in Had Nes and Yarden ha-Harari, with firefighters and the Nature and Parks Authority succeeding in stopping the fire from reaching the town of Had Nes. Firefighting planes have been called up to help the firefighters.

The second wildfire was reported in the southern industrial zone of Kiryat Shmona, with the fire spreading due to the winds and risking nearby factories and businesses. Firefighting teams are still working to stop the fire from spreading.