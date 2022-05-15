'Break the Wave': IDF arrests 8 terrorism suspects in West Bank

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested eight Palestinians suspected of terrorist activities and seized weapons in the West Bank on Sunday night, as part of Operation Break the Wave, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The security forces operated in Kalandiya, Jalazone, Beit Ummar and Jaba' in the West Bank, among other locations.

