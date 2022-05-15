Defense Minister Gantz to travel to US, meet with Sec. of Defense

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will travel to the United States on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry announced.

Gantz is expected to meet with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Washington and to participate in the annual Israel Day Parade in New York City.

He will also attend two events held in honor of bereaved families in Miami and New York City.