For first time since becoming PM, Bennett will visit W. Bank settlement

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit the West Bank settlement of Elkana on Tuesday as part of celebrations commemorating 45 years since its founding, the settlement's local council announced on Sunday.

It will be the first time Bennett has publicly visited a settlement in the West Bank since becoming prime minister in June 2021.

