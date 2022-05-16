The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukrainian troops defending Kharkiv reach state border with Russia

Ukraine wary of Belarusian troops on its border * Russia continues to consolidate control of Kherson and Mariupol

By REUTERS, MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 16, 2022 09:45

Updated: MAY 16, 2022 10:30
The Ukrainian national flag is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022. (photo credit: Vitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters)
The Ukrainian national flag is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022.
(photo credit: Vitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters)

Ukraine said on Monday troops defending the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, had repelled Russian forces and advanced as far as the border with Russia.

Defense of Kharkiv

Reuters could not immediately verify Ukraine's battlefield account and it was not clear how many troops had reached the Russian border and where.

If confirmed, it would suggest a Ukrainian counter-offensive is having increasing success in pushing back Russian forces in the northeast after Western military agencies said Moscow's offensive in the Donbas region had stalled.

On Monday, Ukrainian spokesman for General Staff of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Shtupun said that Russia was concentrating on preventing the Ukrainian military from reaching the border.  

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said in a Facebook post that the 227th Battalion of the 127th Brigade of Ukraine's armed forces had reached the border with Russia, adding: "Together to victory!"

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Sinegubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app that troops of the 227th Battalion had restored a sign on the state border.

"We thank everyone who, risking their lives, liberates Ukraine from Russian invaders," Sinegubov said.

Russian advance

Shtupun warned that Russia was preparing for an offensive from the area of Izyum, based on the concentration of units there.

In Mariupol, "the main efforts of the occupiers focused on the blocking and damaging of our units in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant," said Shtupun. He said the Russians continued to use artillery barrages and airstrikes to pummel the area.
In Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city to fall to Russia during the war, Russia claims to have achieved full control.
"The Kherson region is 100% under the protection and guard of the troops of the Russian Federation," deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the region Kirill Stremousov told Russian state media outlet TASS. However, he said that the city was still in range of Ukrainian artillery.

Belarus on the border

Belarus deployed forces on its border with Ukraine earlier in the month, and have since been watched by Ukrainian forces with wary eyes.

"The presence of Belarusian forces near the border will likely fix Ukrainian troops, so they cannot deploy in support of operations in the Donbas," The UK Defense Ministry said in a Monday morning intelligence briefing. "Despite early speculation, to date Belarusian forces have not been directly involved in the conflict."
The Ukrainian military said on Monday that it had identified up to seven battalions stationed on the border. The Ukrainian military is monitoring the contingents.

"Belarusian territory was used as a staging post for Russia’s initial advance on Kyiv and Chernihiv. Russia has also launched air sorties and missile strikes from Belarus," wrote the UK Defense Ministry.  "Belarusian President Lukashenko is likely balancing support for Russia’s invasion with a desire to avoid direct military participation with the risk of Western sanctions, Ukrainian retaliation and possible dissatisfaction in the Belarusian military."



