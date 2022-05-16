The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran's foreign minister plans to visit UAE on Monday

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 16, 2022 10:22

Iran's foreign minister is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates on Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said, welcoming the appointment of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan as the Gulf state's president last week.

"Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is planning to travel to the UAE today," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised weekly news conference.



S.Korea offers working level talks to N.Korea on COVID-19
By REUTERS
05/16/2022 09:04 AM
'Break the Wave': 9 terrorism suspects arrested by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2022 08:03 AM
S.Korea says it will spare no effort to help North Korea amid COVID outb
By REUTERS
05/16/2022 04:25 AM
Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday following mass shooting
By REUTERS
05/16/2022 02:38 AM
Former Somali leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud wins presidency
By REUTERS
05/16/2022 12:10 AM
Saudi King Salman leaves hospital
By REUTERS
05/15/2022 11:36 PM
Israel follows US, to reopen Kyiv embassy in Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2022 08:50 PM
Train tracks blocked with stones near Bedouin village in Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2022 08:32 PM
For first time since becoming PM, Bennett will visit W. Bank settlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2022 07:03 PM
Defense Minister Gantz to travel to US, meet with Sec. of Defense
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2022 06:20 PM
4,600 Palestinian workers enter Israel through Erez Crossing on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2022 05:07 PM
US intends to resume embassy activities in Kyiv 'very soon'
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
05/15/2022 04:43 PM
Israel's teachers' union threatens strike, call for improved salaries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2022 03:58 PM
High Court of Justice green lights Old City cable car project
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
05/15/2022 12:06 PM
Navy launches surprise drill as part of 'Chariots of Fire' exercise
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2022 09:05 AM
