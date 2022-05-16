Israeli woman strangled to death by ex-husband in Ashdod

An Israeli woman in her 40s was found dead in her Ashdod home on Monday, Israel Police said.

Police said the incident is being treated as a suspected murder. As reported by KAN News, the woman was strangled to death by her ex-husband.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic reported the woman was found unconscious with visible choke marks across her neck.

Israeli women hold fake coffins symbolizing the murders of women killed in domestic violence as part of a nationwide strike protesting the violence against women, December 2018 (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

According to KAN News, the ex-husband called police to confess and turn himself in and Israel Police confirmed a suspect was arrested shortly after officers arrived at the scene.

However, it has not yet been confirmed the suspect is her ex-husband.

This is a developing story.