Bennett kicks Silman out of Yamina faction meeting

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told former coalition chairwoman Idit Silman to leave Monday's Yamina faction meeting after she declined to say whether she would vote to reinstate MK Matan Kahana as religious services minister.

When Bennett asked Silman, her response was "we will talk about it."

Silman has been careful to continue attending Yamina faction meetings and not vote against the government because she does not want to be declared a defector and prevented from running with Likud in the next election.

But sources who spoke to Silman said she wanted to vote against the reinstatement of Kahana, who quit the cabinet to return to the Knesset and must be reappointed in order to be both a minister and an MK.