Gov't reinstates MK Matan Kahana as religious services minister

The Israeli government approved on Monday to reinstate Yamina MK Matan Kahana as religious services minister in a telephone vote.

Kahana resigned from his ministerial role on Friday in order to return to the Knesset plenum and replaced MK Yomtob Kalfon, who is seen by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as a potential defector.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Bennett loyalist was initially appointed as deputy religious services minister and will become a minister again subject to a vote on the Knesset plenum to be held later on Monday.