The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli amb. to Ukraine returns to Kyiv ahead of embassy reopening

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 16, 2022 21:06

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky flew to Kyiv on Monday ahead of plans to reopen Israel's embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

Flanked by a delegation of Israeli diplomats, Brodsky is expected to hold talks with the Ukrainian government to discuss the possibility of reopening the embassy, three months after it was evacuated due to the Russian invasion.

Israel announced its intention to reopen the embassy after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Washington's Kyiv embassy will resume its activities "very soon," without stating a specific date for renewed activities.

Pre-army mechina head arrested for sexual abuse of minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2022 08:33 PM
Suspect in California church shooting identified, booked for murder
By REUTERS
05/16/2022 06:50 PM
Three Kuwaiti ports suspend operations due to bad weather
By REUTERS
05/16/2022 06:45 PM
Gov't reinstates MK Matan Kahana as religious services minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2022 06:00 PM
Biden approves redeployment of some ground troops to Somalia
By REUTERS
05/16/2022 05:25 PM
Police to investigate use of batons in Abu Akleh's funeral - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2022 04:46 PM
Bennett kicks Silman out of Yamina faction meeting
By GIL HOFFMAN
05/16/2022 04:11 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: Knesset amends several travel restrictions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2022 04:01 PM
IAF combat soldier bitten by snake, in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2022 03:20 PM
McDonald's to exit Russia after 30 years
By REUTERS
05/16/2022 01:13 PM
S.Korea offers working level talks to N.Korea on COVID-19
By REUTERS
05/16/2022 09:04 AM
'Break the Wave': 9 terrorism suspects arrested by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2022 08:03 AM
S.Korea says it will spare no effort to help North Korea amid COVID outb
By REUTERS
05/16/2022 04:25 AM
Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday following mass shooting
By REUTERS
05/16/2022 02:38 AM
Former Somali leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud wins presidency
By REUTERS
05/16/2022 12:10 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by