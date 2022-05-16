Israeli amb. to Ukraine returns to Kyiv ahead of embassy reopening

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky flew to Kyiv on Monday ahead of plans to reopen Israel's embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

Flanked by a delegation of Israeli diplomats, Brodsky is expected to hold talks with the Ukrainian government to discuss the possibility of reopening the embassy, three months after it was evacuated due to the Russian invasion.

Israel announced its intention to reopen the embassy after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Washington's Kyiv embassy will resume its activities "very soon," without stating a specific date for renewed activities.