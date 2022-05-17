Stones thrown at bus near Beersheba

Stones were thrown at a bus in Highway 25 between Beersheba and Dimona on Tuesday, damaging a side window.

Police arrived at the scene and began searches in the area, arresting a 16-year-old in Abu Talal.

"We call on the public to immediately report any concern for human life, bullying or violence to the 100 hotline and to assist in the determined fight against crime for the sake of public safety and quality of life," said deputy commander of the Aroer police station, Moshe Klein.