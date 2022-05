Iranian, Saudi foreign ministers to meet in Iraq soon - report

The Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers are expected to meet in Iraq soon, Iran's Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.

"Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan will meet in Iraq in the near future," an Iranian member of parliament told Fars news agency, adding the two would discuss bilateral issues such as the reopening of embassies and regional matters such as the Yemen crisis," Iranian lawmaker Javad Karimi Qoddusi told Fars, without elaborating.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Predominantly Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran, locked in proxy conflicts across the Middle East, started direct talks last year to try to contain tensions.

The fifth round of talks between the regional rivals was held in April in Baghdad, which Tehran described as "positive".