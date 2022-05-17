Palestinian sentenced to prison for smuggling drones for Hamas

A Palestinian man who smuggled drones and other technological equipment over the Gaza border to Hamas members was sentenced by the Beersheba Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to three and a half years in prison, Ynet reported.

Anan Abu-Dahir, a resident of Nablus, was deemed guilty of smuggling drones, batteries, computer hard drives and communication equipment to Hamas members through the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza strip.

Dahir reportedly agreed to a plea bargain, in which he pled guilty to all charges in return for a shorter prison sentence.