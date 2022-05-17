The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Palestinian sentenced to prison for smuggling drones for Hamas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 17, 2022 16:32

A Palestinian man who smuggled drones and other technological equipment over the Gaza border to Hamas members was sentenced by the Beersheba Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to three and a half years in prison, Ynet reported.

Anan Abu-Dahir, a resident of Nablus, was deemed guilty of smuggling drones, batteries, computer hard drives and communication equipment to Hamas members through the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza strip.

Dahir reportedly agreed to a plea bargain, in which he pled guilty to all charges in return for a shorter prison sentence.

Death sentence for Israeli trafficking drugs in UAE suspended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 05:10 PM
US Central Command chief visits Israel, will meet with IDF officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 04:53 PM
Macron told Bennett he is concerned about West Bank settlement plans
By REUTERS
05/17/2022 04:35 PM
Iranian, Saudi foreign ministers to meet in Iraq soon - report
By REUTERS
05/17/2022 04:04 PM
Israeli agunot to be allowed access to sperm donation - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 03:50 PM
Bennett appoints MK Kahana in charge of Mount Meron pilgrimage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 03:15 PM
Amid long delays, special center for temporary passports to be opened
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 01:50 PM
Stones thrown at bus near Beersheba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 01:41 PM
Russia to expel two Finnish diplomats in tit-for-tat move
By REUTERS
05/17/2022 01:25 PM
UN rights office urges Iran to halt imminent execution of academic
By REUTERS
05/17/2022 01:02 PM
COVID-19 outbreak in N. Korea could have 'devastating' impact on rights
By REUTERS
05/17/2022 12:43 PM
Masks not to be required on flights starting from May 23
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 12:22 PM
IDF shot down Hezbollah drone along Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 11:47 AM
Man killed in Netanya after being hit by a train
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 09:37 AM
US, Israeli defense officials discuss promotion of operational tech
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 09:18 AM
