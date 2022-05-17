Death sentence for Israeli trafficking drugs in UAE suspended

The death sentence handed down to Arab-Israeli Fida Kewan in a UAE court for smuggling drugs was suspended by the United Arab Emirates' Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

Kewan, who was sentenced to death by an Emirati court for attempting to smuggle $136 million worth of pure cocaine, has maintained her innocence throughout her trial. The sentence was suspended in accordance with Emirati law after her lawyer filed an appeal.

The hearing on Kiwan's appeal is scheduled to take place on May 31.