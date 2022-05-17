The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Palestinian terrorist infiltrates West Bank settlement - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 17, 2022 22:40

Updated: MAY 17, 2022 22:47

Sirens sounded in Shavei Shomron on Tuesday night amid reports that a Palestinian terrorist entered the West Bank settlement, Army Radio reported.

Residents were asked to shelter in their homes and close all windows and doors.

This is a developing story.

Defense Minister Gantz to arrive in US Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 09:41 PM
UK lawmaker arrested on suspicion of rape
By REUTERS
05/17/2022 09:07 PM
US launches program to collect evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/17/2022 07:53 PM
Saudi envoy to Lebanon takes apparent swipe at Hezbollah after vote
By REUTERS
05/17/2022 07:12 PM
Ra'am to support contentious IDF scholarship bill - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 06:28 PM
Russian prosecutor asks to declare Azov Regiment "terror organization"
By REUTERS
05/17/2022 05:30 PM
Death sentence for Israeli trafficking drugs in UAE suspended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 05:10 PM
US Central Command chief visits Israel, will meet with IDF officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 04:53 PM
Palestinian sentenced to prison for smuggling drones for Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 04:32 PM
Iranian, Saudi foreign ministers to meet in Iraq soon - report
By REUTERS
05/17/2022 04:04 PM
Israeli agunot to be allowed access to sperm donation - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 03:50 PM
Bennett appoints MK Kahana in charge of Mount Meron pilgrimage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 03:15 PM
Amid long delays, special center for temporary passports to be opened
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 01:50 PM
Stones thrown at bus near Beersheba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 01:41 PM
Russia to expel two Finnish diplomats in tit-for-tat move
By REUTERS
05/17/2022 01:25 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by