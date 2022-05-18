The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia-Ukraine War: Israel delivers helmets and vests to Ukraine

2,000 helmets and 500 vests were donated to Ukraine for the local rescue and emergency services to use.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 18, 2022 11:22

Updated: MAY 18, 2022 11:41
Israeli helmets and vests delivered to Ukraine on 5/18/22 (photo credit: Communications Office for the Minister of Defense)
Israeli helmets and vests delivered to Ukraine on 5/18/22
(photo credit: Communications Office for the Minister of Defense)

Israel delivered 2,000 helmets and 500 vests to Ukraine on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry announced.

The ministry said the equipment was donated to emergency and civilian organizations in Ukraine.

 Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced in April that Israel would provide Kyiv with protective gear for rescue organizations. The promise came after a discussion with his counterpart Oleksii Reznikov.

“This is part of Israel’s extensive effort to provide humanitarian aid, which includes the establishment of a field hospital, the absorption of refugees and immigrants, the provision of food and medical assistance, and more,” Gantz's office at the time.

Haaretz reported that Israeli officials have weighed sending may different defensive items to Ukraine, but anti-air systems and other weapons platforms were not being considered. 

Workers handle packages of Israeli humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine at Ben-Gurion Airport on March 1. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Workers handle packages of Israeli humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine at Ben-Gurion Airport on March 1. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

“Israel has been stretching out its hand to aid in the crisis in Ukraine for several weeks, from the first minute, in different, varied channels,” Bennett said in mid-March as he saw off a team for an Israeli field hospital in Ukraine. “We are managing this unfortunate crisis sensitively, generously, and responsibly while balancing the different considerations – and they are complex.”

The “Shining Star” field hospital in Mostyska operated for six weeks and closed on April 28 after treating more than 6,000 patients. The program included over 16 tons of aid.

Anna Ahronheim and Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.



