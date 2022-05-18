Bennett speaks to Austrian chancellor ahead of visit to Israel

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Wednesday evening about strengthening relations between the two countries ahead of Nehammer's planned visit to Israel.

Bennett thanked Nehammer for Austria's support for Israel and for the solidarity it express with Israel in the face of recent terrorist attacks. The two also discussed the war in Ukraine and how to tighten relations between Israel and Austria.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Nehammer is set to visit Israel in about two months, when he will sign a joint declaration for a strategic partnership between the two countries.