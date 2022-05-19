Biden invokes Defense Production Act to increase infant formula supply

US President Joe Biden took steps on Wednesday to address the shortage of infant formula in the United States, invoking the Defense Production Act to help manufacturers obtain the ingredients needed to ramp up supply, the White House said.

Biden also directed US agencies to use Defense Department commercial aircraft to bring formula into the United States from overseas.

