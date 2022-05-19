The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Bar Mitzvah tutor arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 19, 2022 14:52

Ido Tzur Atar from Yavneh was arrested Thursday on suspicion of committing sexual offenses during private Torah reading lessons in Sderot, Israeli media reports. 

Atar's arrest was extended to the following Tuesday. 

Turkey's concerns over Finland, Sweden joining NATO 'will be addressed'
By REUTERS
05/19/2022 04:59 PM
Jordan's King Abdullah issues decree against estranged half-brother
By REUTERS
05/19/2022 04:48 PM
Biden could meet Saudi Arabia's crown prince for first time - CNN
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2022 04:44 PM
The IDF tried to intercept aircraft in the southern Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2022 02:15 PM
Ship attacked in the Red Sea near Yemen - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2022 01:11 PM
One person severely injured in German school shooting - German media
By REUTERS
05/19/2022 11:52 AM
Gantz met with US National Security Adviser at the White House
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2022 05:29 AM
Biden invokes Defense Production Act to increase infant formula supply
By REUTERS
05/19/2022 01:34 AM
Bennett speaks to Austrian chancellor ahead of visit to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2022 08:58 PM
Palestinian arrested after infiltrating into town near Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2022 07:45 PM
Biden's daughter Ashley tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
05/18/2022 07:41 PM
Sheba to protest tomorrow against violence towards medical staff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2022 06:26 PM
FIBA bans Russia and Belarus from international competitions
By REUTERS
05/18/2022 05:40 PM
US men's and women's soccer teams strike equal pay deal
By REUTERS
05/18/2022 03:19 PM
Soldier convicted of manslaughter in Granot case - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2022 02:33 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by