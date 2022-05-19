Bar Mitzvah tutor arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct - report

Ido Tzur Atar from Yavneh was arrested Thursday on suspicion of committing sexual offenses during private Torah reading lessons in Sderot, Israeli media reports.

Atar's arrest was extended to the following Tuesday.

