Health Ministry instructs medical staff to be on alert for monkeypox

The Health Ministry instructed medical staff in Israel to be on alert for monkeypox after a number of countries around the world reported outbreaks of the disease.

About 50 cases have been reported worldwide in recent days. No cases have been reported in Israel as of yet.

