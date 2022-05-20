Smuggling of ammunition from Israel into the West Bank thwarted

A substantial weapon smuggling attempt from Israel into the northern part of the West bank was thwarted, Ministry of Defense spokesperson announced Friday.

An attempt to smuggle around 4,000 5.56 mm bullets from Israel into Northern Samaria at the Reihan checkpoint was thwarted by Security guards from the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s Crossing Points Authority.

Two Wadi Ara Israeli citizens arrived at the Israeli side of the checkpoint and aroused suspicion among the MOD security guards. After searching the car, four stolen IDF boxes with around 4,000 bullets were found.

The ammunition was seized and the suspects are being investigated by security forces.

