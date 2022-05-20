Children aged 3, 7 die in hospital after accidentally locked in car

Two related children aged three and seven passed away in Soroka-University Medical Center on Friday after being rushed in unconscious.

The initial investigation revealed that the children had accidentally gotten themselves locked in an abandoned car near their house.

The investigation is ongoing.