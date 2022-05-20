Violent clashes break out within Hassidic community in Jerusalem

Violent clashes broke out within a Hassidic community in Jerusalem on Friday evening, an Israel Police spokesperson reported.

Police forces worked to restore the public order and reported that there were multiple people who were lightly injured in the clashes.

