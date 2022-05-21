Monkeypox in Israel: Epidemiological taskforce to convene

The Health Ministry's Epidemiological Division taskforce will convene on Saturday in response to the first monkeypox case recorded in Israel, Ynet reported.

On Friday, an Israeli tested positive for the virus after returning to the country from a trip to western Europe.

