Fight breaks out in Sheikh Jarrah, rioters throw stones at police

A fight broke out in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Saturday afternoon, an Israel Police Spokesperson reported.

When police officers arrived, rioters at the scene threw stones at them, and the officers worked to restore the public order.

One of the participants in the fight was lightly injured and was removed from the scene to receive medical attention.